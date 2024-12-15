Egyptian, Somali Foreign Ministers Discuss Ties, Regional Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, and his Somali counterpart, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, spoke by phone to discuss the relationship between their two countries and regional cooperation. The conversation took place following recent summits involving both countries.

During the call, Abdelatty and Minister Fiqi discussed the strong strategic relationship between Egypt and Somalia, and their shared desire to strengthen bilateral ties in the political, economic, and trade sectors. These efforts aim to build on recent positive developments in Egyptian-Somali relations and fulfil the aspirations of both nations. They also reviewed the outcomes of the tripartite summit held in Asmara on 10 October, which brought together the presidents of Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea.

Minister Fiqi briefed Minister Abdelatty on the results of a recent tripartite summit in Ankara between Somalia, Turkey, and Ethiopia. He stressed Somalia's commitment to upholding its sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Minister Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for the Somali federal government, particularly in its efforts to combat terrorism and achieve security and stability.

Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and to prepare for an upcoming trilateral ministerial meeting between the foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia, and Eritrea. This meeting will follow the directives of the three countries' leaders to promote collaboration and consultations on shared regional concerns.

The call between the foreign ministers comes after a summit in Asmara in October, where the presidents of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia met to strengthen relations between the three countries and address regional security concerns. The summit, hosted by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, resulted in a joint communiqué outlining key areas of cooperation and shared goals. The Egyptian delegation also included Abbas Kamel, chief of Egypt's General Intelligence Service.

“The leaders of the three countries underscored the need to adhere to the fundamental principles and tenets of international law as the indispensable foundation for regulating relations between states and maintaining stability,” the communiqué stated.“This includes, most importantly, absolute respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of countries in the region, opposing any interference in the internal affairs of these nations under any pretext or by any means, and supporting joint efforts to achieve regional peace, combat terrorism, and create a conducive environment for sustainable development.”

The leaders also expressed their commitment to supporting Somalia's security and stability, emphasizing the need to strengthen Somali state institutions and the Somali National Army to address internal and external challenges, including countering terrorism.

Last week, Ethiopia and Somalia agreed to end their dispute over Addis Ababa's plans to build a port in the breakaway region of Somaliland after talks in Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the agreement and said it would ensure landlocked Ethiopia's access to the sea. At a press conference, he held hands with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who both agreed to respect one another's“sovereignty.” The two neighbours have been in disagreement since January when Ethiopia signed a maritime deal with Somaliland.



