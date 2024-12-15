Al Jazeera Says Cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera has confirmed the death of its cameraman, Ahmed Al-Louh, who was killed in an Israeli occupation's on Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.

The Palestinian medical sources reported that the death toll from Israel's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 44,976, with 106,759 people injured.