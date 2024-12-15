Al Jazeera Says Cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh Killed In Israeli Airstrike In Gaza
Date
12/15/2024 2:36:10 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Al Jazeera has confirmed the death of its cameraman, Ahmed Al-Louh, who was killed in an Israeli occupation's airstrike on Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.
The Palestinian medical sources reported that the death toll from Israel's ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 44,976, with 106,759 people injured.
MENAFN15122024000063011010ID1108995276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.