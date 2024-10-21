I Dew Care Brings Seriously Fun Skincare To Walgreens Online & Nationwide, Available Now

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

I Dew Care , the K-beauty-inspired skincare brand known for its playful packaging and effective formulas, is thrilled to announce its launch at Walgreens stores nationwide. Starting on October 1st, 2024, a curated selection of the brand's top-performing and best-selling products will be available to shop in nearly 1,600 Walgreens stores across the U.S., making K-beauty more accessible than ever to U.S.-based consumers.

I Dew Care, Panda Headband Hero

As the popularity of K-beauty continues to surge – according to the Korea Customs Service, South Korea's skincare exports grew by 21.7% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching US$2.3 billion – I Dew Care's launch positions Walgreens as a key player in the K-beauty space. A leading pharmacy retail store chain in the U.S., Walgreens aims to attract a younger, Gen Z beauty shopper with the exciting addition of 40 of I Dew Care's most popular SKUs including their iconic headbands, best-selling sheet mask sets, and ice cream-inspired wash-off masks.

"We are thrilled to bring I Dew Care's fun and effective skincare solutions to Walgreens customers across the nation," said Brian Murdock , General Manager North America at Memebox. "This launch is a significant step in our mission to make K-beauty more accessible to everyone, offering a playful and efficacious skincare experience in Walgreens stores and online."

This specially curated range of I Dew Care products will be available in Walgreens stores and online beginning September 2024. For more information on I Dew Care and its' full range of products, visit

IDewCare .

About I Dew Care:

Founded in 2017, I Dew Care was created with a mission to deliver the most fun and effective skincare experience ever developed. The brand offers "Seriously Fun Skincare," where playful, sensorial products meet proven efficacy. From their signature headbands to innovative, brightening serums, I Dew Care delights customers with unique textures, delightful scents, and real visible results.

