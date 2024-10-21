Soundcore Introduces C40i Clip Earbuds And Launches Aerofit 2 Open Ear Earbuds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soundcore Logo

Soundcore C40i Earclip Earbuds Announced Today Allow Users To Stay Aware With Surroundings While Listening To / Podcasts, etc

Soundcore C40i Earclip Earbuds Shown Properly Attached To User's Ear

Soundcore AeroFit 2 Open Earbuds - Shown in 4 Colors

Man Wearing Soundcore AeroFit 2 Open Ear Earbuds

Designs Focus on Comfort, Fit And Sound Quality To Meet Evolving Consumer Needs With Innovative Lifestyle Form-Factor For Running & Biking

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations' premium audio brand, today introduced the C40i, the next model in the brand's clip earbud lineup with a re-designed clip design, and allows the earbuds to flex onto the cartilage of the user's ear, making them significantly more comfortable.Additionally, the AeroFit 2 Open Ear Earbuds that were announced at IFA are available starting today, offering long-lasting, all-day comfort in a lightweight form-factor that sit outside a user's ears.The C40i were designed with a soft, flexible connector that allows users to easily clip these earbuds onto the cartilage surrounding the ear.This design provides a comfortable wearing experience while securely remaining in place, thanks to a titanium wire inside the connector. For users with smaller ears, additional ear grips can be attached for a tighter, more secure fit.The open ear design of the C40i earbuds offer users maximum stability during outdoor activities such as running, biking or walking, while offering better situational awareness versus traditional ANC earbuds.However, due to their form-factor, they are also comfortable for all-day usage and allow users to hear their surroundings without the need to remove them when not actively listening.Utilizing a 12x17mm titanium-coated, racetrack driver, the C40i delivers clear powerful sound despite their open ear form-factor for music or podcasts alike. Unlike other open ear earbuds on the market, Soundcore's engineers designed a 20-degree directional acoustic port that focuses and directs music into the listener's ear while minimizing sound leakage.Additionally, utilizing the Soundcore app (Android and iOS), users can engage a 3D-Sound profile for a more immersive experience.The C40i provides 7 hours of playtime (50% volume) in each of the earbuds with the rechargeable, charging case offering 21 hours in total. They also feature fast charging capability, so docking them into the case for 10 minutes will extend their playtime by 2 hours.Availability and PricingThe Soundcore C40i are currently slated to be available for purchase starting next week on October 31 in the US in Graphite Grey on Amazon and Soundcore for $99.99. However, two additional colors, Desert Bronze and Clarity Black are slated to be available in the coming months as well. In the UK and EU, the C40i are slated to be available for £99.99 and €99.99, with availability in late November.AeroFit 2Also launching today are Soundcore's AeroFit 2 open ear earbuds. With consumer's evolving usage trends, Soundcore redesigned the form factor of the AeroFit 2 to offer a more comfortable design with rotatable ear hooks that adjust to a user's ears more easily. Additionally, Soundcore's engineers updated the shape with a dual curved design to help match the shape of the ear more naturally.Utilizing a sleek form factor with a narrow connector also makes the AeroFit 2 sit comfortably behind a user's ear and not interfere with those that wear glasses.The open ear design allows the AeroFit 2 to sit outside the ear canal, while directing music, with minimal sound leakage, into a user's ear, but does not block environmental sounds like passing cars or buses.With their exclusive BassTurboTM Acoustic Architecture and 20mm x 11.5mm racetrack driver, these earbuds offer clean, yet refined bass response as well as providing crystal-clear mid and high frequencies. They also feature Hi-Res Wireless Audio with LDAC decoding (for qualifying devices).The earbuds offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 42 hours of playtime in the charging case that also features wireless charging. Putting the earbuds back in the case provides fast charging, with 10 minutes of charging extending playtime by 4 hours.Other notable features of the AeroFit 2 include dual, noise-reducing microphones on each ear for a total of 4 microphones dedicated to providing crystal clear calls, Bluetooth 5.4 with Multi-point connection for stable pairing with two devices by using the app. This also allows users to tailor the sound and touch control preferences. The AeroFit 2 are also IP55 waterproof rated, making them ideal for running or biking, even in the rain.The AeroFit 2 will be available starting today on Amazon and Soundcore in the US for $99.99, £99.99 in the UK and €129.99 in the EU. They will be offered in four colors, Minty Green, Black, White and Abyss Blue, though Abyss Blue is slated to begin shipping later this year in late November or early December.About SoundcoreSoundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit .About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now Anker Solix.More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.DISCLAIMERStatements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. We wish to caution you that such statements are just predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties surrounding competitive and industry conditions, market acceptance for the company's products, risks of litigation, technological changes, developing industry standards and other factors related to the company's businesses. The actions referred to in this press release are not an admission or acknowledgement of any claim or allegation. The Company reserves all of its rights.Download Images Here

