Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 14Th To October 18Th, 2024
Date
10/21/2024 9:01:32 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 21st, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom October 14 th to October 18 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 14th to October 18th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 14/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 41 114
| 107,10110
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 14/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 504
| 107,07980
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 14/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 422
| 107,08090
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 15/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 68 592
| 106,58170
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 15/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 29 778
| 106,59450
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 15/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 3 685
| 106,83250
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 16/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 36 560
| 107,13490
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 16/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 20 073
| 107,14340
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 16/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 403
| 107,22120
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 17/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 65 599
| 107,45710
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 17/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 19 235
| 107,51660
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 17/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 044
| 107,32070
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 18/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 42 748
| 107,20130
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 18/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 19 247
| 107,18500
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 18/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 015
| 107,12280
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 378 019
| 107,0680
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
______________________
Attachment
Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 14 10 24 to 18 10 24vGB
MENAFN21102024004107003653ID1108802729
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.