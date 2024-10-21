عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 14Th To October 18Th, 2024


10/21/2024 9:01:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 21st, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks,VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 14th to October 18th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 41 114 107,10110 XPAR
VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 25 504 107,07980 CEUX
VINCI 14/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 422 107,08090 TQEX
VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 68 592 106,58170 XPAR
VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 29 778 106,59450 CEUX
VINCI 15/10/2024 FR0000125486 3 685 106,83250 TQEX
VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 36 560 107,13490 XPAR
VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 20 073 107,14340 CEUX
VINCI 16/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 403 107,22120 TQEX
VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 65 599 107,45710 XPAR
VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 235 107,51660 CEUX
VINCI 17/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 044 107,32070 TQEX
VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 42 748 107,20130 XPAR
VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 19 247 107,18500 CEUX
VINCI 18/10/2024 FR0000125486 2 015 107,12280 TQEX
TOTAL 378 019 107,0680

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

______________________

Attachment

  • Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from 14 10 24 to 18 10 24vGB

MENAFN21102024004107003653ID1108802729


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

