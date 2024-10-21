Italian Artisan Mattress Company, Sleep On Green Is Debuting New Sustainable Mattresses & Pillow Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Founders of Sleep On GreenHIGH POINT MARKET, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep On Green , a 40-year-old Italian artisan mattress company, will make their High Point Market debut on Oct 26-30, 2024 for the very first time. Premiering their newest design innovation 'The Dolce Vita' eco-luxury mattress in the Gamma showroom within Casa Italia on the second floor, at 130 W Commerce Ave.“Our newest innovation 'The Dolce Vita' eco-luxury mattress, which is our pinnacle of customization, allows for distinct firmness levels on each side of the bed. This adaptability is achieved by rearranging the internal layers, making it an ideal choice for couples with differing preferences and evolving sleep needs.” Founders of Sleep On Green, shared.“Our entire team is thrilled to be exhibiting at High Point Market, and to be partnering with the Gamma showroom to debut our eco-luxury Dolce Vita mattress. We know that once you try this exquisite luxury mattress, any other bed simply won't compare.”Sleep On Green, a Sustainable Artisan Luxury Mattresses and Pillow company made in Italy began after their son Christian's horrific motorcycle accident. Sleep On Green shared,“Since we founded Sleep on Green, our mission has been to nurture our planet, one mattress and one person at a time.” Sleep On Green's mission to better our planet one mattress at a time, one person at a time came about after a life altering accident, spurred them into action.A painful life altering motorcycle accident, on Memorial Day weekend in 2007, caused their son to be bedridden for several months. At the time, Christian had recently purchased a standard memory foam mattress, but it wasn't until he was confined to it, that they realized it was doing much more harm than good. Christian, needing a mattress that offered both proper back support and breathability, made with natural materials to prevent skin issues sparked their quest for healthier sleep, which led to the creation of Sleep On Green. They quickly understood that he needed a mattress that not only provided the proper support necessary for his back, but also a mattress that was breathable and made with natural materials to prevent boils and bed sores. Before their son's accident they had no idea what healthy sleep or clean sleep meant. Sleep On Green commented,“Like many of us, we thought a mattress was a mattress, and as long as it seemed 'comfy', that's all that mattered. It wasn't until then that we had a wakeup call as we started to do some research and learned how memory foam mattresses as well as conventional mattresses can potentially make you sick.”As a go to Sleep brand you can trust, with a pedigree that steeped in the tradition of hand-making fine beds with a fresh perspective. Sleep On Green, pioneered a groundbreaking mattress that harmonizes eco-consciousness with optimal comfort, their brand has become renowned in the sleep and bedding industry, and is known for their all-natural made in Italy materials. Sleep On Green's eco-friendly sleep system is designed to provide the most pure and natural resting place possible while giving back to our global community. All their products are chemical free and biodegradable-even their packaging is zero waste. Sleep on Green added,“Our innovation lies in seamlessly merging select elements from across the globe, setting us apart from the competition. Crafted from nature's finest materials made in Italy, we offer Pure Cotton, Luxurious Wool, Breathable, Tencel Fiber, Natural Talalay, Latex, Sustainable, Coconut Fiber, and our newest innovation The Dolce Vita mattress.”With 30 years' experience in home furnishing and design, Fidenzio Bizzotto, founder and owner of Sleep On Green, assembled a team from around the world, composed of sleep experts, researchers and producers to develop the first Sleep On Green, Manufactured in Italy, from nature's purest natural elements mattress that are Hypoallergenic -Sustainable -Biodegradable.“Our goal matches Fidenzio's mission: crafting each piece by hand, where the detail and precision can be seen in every stitch. Over 20 years of research and development, Sleep On Green's® team of scientists have worked to develop a mattress that is a healthy and luxurious alternative to the chemical filled mattress that we sleep on today.” Sleep on Green shared.To explore Sleep On Green, we invite Design Professionals and Market Buyers to make an appointment for a personalized tour and to experience the new eco-luxury Dolce Vita mattress. To schedule an appointment email: .... As a special bonus for market attendees that come by early, you can enter a drawing for a chance to win 2 x luxury Sogni D'Oro Nuvole tufted pillows . Interested market buyers are encouraged to stop Oct 26-30 from 9 am to 5 pm in the Gamma showroom within Casa Italia (130 W Commerce Ave) to enter to win. (*Winner will be contacted by email following High Point Market and the 2 pillows will be shipped free of charge.*)DOLCE VITA MATTRESS | HPMKT FALL 2024 debut in the Gamma showroom within Casa Italia's showroom on the second floor, at 130 W Commerce Ave.The Dolce Vita, meticulously crafted, embodies Sleep On Green's commitment to delivering the purest and most restful sleep experience while contributing to the well-being of our Earth. They have pioneered a groundbreaking mattress that harmonizes eco-consciousness with optimal comfort. Their innovation lies in seamlessly merging select elements from across the globe, setting Sleep On Green apart from the competition. Crafted from nature's finest offerings: Pure Cotton, Luxurious Wool, Breathable Tencel Fiber Natural Talalay Latex Sustainable Coconut Fiber. The Dolce Vita mattress is the pinnacle of customization, allowing for distinct firmness levels on each side of the bed. This adaptability is achieved by rearranging the internal layers, making it an ideal choice for couples with differing preferences and evolving sleep needs.Environmental CommitmentSleep On Green® believes that Mother Nature offers the best ingredients, free of all chemicals. Natural ingredients allow for better health, better sleep, eco-friendliness and mattress longevity. Their materials are plant-based and for every mattress sold, trees are planted in affected forests around the world. With the help of One Tree Planted, we cover regions in California to Australia impacted by raging wildfires and regions in Florida's everglades decimated by deforestation.Proud Reforestation PartnerOne Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. As an environmental charity, they're on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees! For every mattress sold, trees are planted around the world through our partnership.Best Sleep of Your Life! 