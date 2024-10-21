Lyte Fiber Brings Cutting-Edge Fiber Internet To Baytown, Tailoring High-Speed Services To The Gulf Coast's Needs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based

Lyte Fiber, LLC ("Lyte") is thrilled to announce that it is building out a generational, multi-gigabit fiber for residents and businesses in Baytown, Texas. This Baytown network, which is Lyte's inaugural market, represents an of over $15 million and is a landmark achievement in offering high-speed, reliable internet service tailored to the unique needs of the Gulf Coast community.

Lyte Fiber Baytown Construction Worker

Continue Reading

Lyte distinguishes its Baytown fiber network by having nearly 100% of its infrastructure buried underground, establishing it as one of Texas's most weather-resistant networks. Construction began several weeks ago, and the first customers will come online before the end of this year. Lyte will initially serve 15,000 homes and businesses in the community over the coming months, with plans to expand thereafter.

"Providing lightning-fast speeds isn't our only game; we're all about resilience and reliability," CEO Carter Old noted. "We're local, we get Baytown's weather woes, and our best-in-class network is built to outlast hurricanes and blackouts, keeping folks connected even when everything else goes dark."

Lyte's dedication goes beyond merely providing internet service. Committed to community engagement, the company pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and organizations in Baytown each year.

"Lyte isn't your average ISP," Old said. "We're set on becoming Baytown's most trusted internet provider by being deeply embedded in the community, with partnerships and initiatives that showcase our shared, local values."

Transparency and customer satisfaction are at the forefront of Lyte Fiber's service model.

"We understand the frustration with hidden charges and long-term contracts because we share the same sentiments as most Texans," Old remarked. "This is why we focus on clear pricing and contract-free options – offering straightforward, hassle-free service. Additionally, our customer service remains local to Houston, connecting customers directly with experts who reflect our community's values."

Lyte's expansion into Baytown is part of a broader initiative to bring top-tier internet to Texas communities, regardless of size. With significant backing from SDC Capital's $2.1 billion Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund IV and an executive team with over 150 years of telecom experience, Lyte is poised to deliver enduring broadband solutions designed to last.

Residents and businesses interested in experiencing the future of the internet can visit

or call 888-GET-LYTE (888-438-5983)

for more information or to sign up for service.

About Lyte Fiber

Founded in 2023 in Houston, Texas, Lyte Fiber is dedicated to providing the fastest and most reliable home and business fiber optic internet to communities across Texas and beyond. Formed in partnership with SDC Capital Partners, a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, Lyte was started by internet industry veterans passionate about offering a best-in-class customer experience, building a great workplace, and connecting Texas communities. As part of its commitment to each community it serves, Lyte pledges a 1 percent giveback to local charities and causes annually. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Lyte Fiber

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED