Edelman Promotes Anthony Chelvanathan To Global Creative Partner

(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Edelman has elevated Anthony Chelvanathan, the agency's chief creative officer in Canada, to the newly created role of global creative partner.



In his new position, Chelvanathan will work with global chief creative officer Judy John to drive creative excellence across the agency. He will also continue to serve as chief creative officer for Edelman Canada.



Partnering closely with regional chief creative officers, global executive creative directors, and client teams, Chelvanathan will spearhead efforts to enhance creative standards and elevate the agency's work globally.



With nearly four years of experience at Edelman, he has played a pivotal role in fostering a culture of excellence in idea generation, execution, and craftsmanship. This commitment has led to the creation of some of Edelman's most impactful campaigns, such as IKEA's SHT Tax campaign, Allegra Airways, and Dove's #KeepTheGrey initiative.



"The significance of creative excellence has never been more pronounced," John said. "As generative AI continues to inundate feeds with content, capturing attention in today's cultural landscape is crucial for brands and companies. Edelman's creative approach was designed for this era -

we understand the power of creativity in establishing a brand's cultural presence and fortifying its reputation. With the exceptional talent of Anthony Chelvanathan as global creative partner, we will continue to elevate our work for clients worldwide."

