Alcon Lighting Teams With Beverly Hills Police Department To Help Spread Awareness On Protecting Retail Stores With Lighting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Los Angeles-based lighting company conducted an extensive interview with the department to help retailers properly light their stores to deter break-ins.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As California lawmakers sign landmark legislation

to protect retail stores from smash-and-grabs and petty crime, Los Angeles-based lighting company Alcon Lighting , a leader in commercial lighting and distribution for retail stores, offices and other commercial spaces, teamed up with the Beverly Hills Police Department on an initiative to educate store owners on the importance of lighting stores and showrooms after hours to deter crime.

The Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills illuminated at night. Photo courtesy of L'Observatoire International.

Continue Reading

In recent years, Beverly Hills has become a magnet for organized retail crime due to its international reputation as a luxury shopping destination. In an exclusive interview

with Beverly Hills Police Department Sergeant Jeff Newman, Alcon Lighting covers general security principles and lighting design considerations provided by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for enhanced business safety and security.

According to studies , adequate lighting and proper fixture placement can reduce the likelihood of businesses being targeted. One recent study from New York found the use of LED lighting resulted in a 39% decrease in nighttime robberies. By implementing better lighting technology, such as motion sensors, and increasing interior light levels after hours, businesses can create safer and more inviting environments.

"Time and again, we've seen statistics and studies that show that the more light, the better," said Jeff Newman, Beverly Hills Police Department's Community Relations Sergeant. "Most people don't want to commit a crime in the light. Take something as simple as an officer driving by at night - if all lights are off, it's harder for the officer to see someone. If there's light, you see someone rummaging through a store in a ski mask as an officer's driving by. That's going to get your attention. You're going to see it."

The initiative focuses on helping business owners understand how lighting can enhance safety. Key points include:



LED lighting:

Offers superior visibility, energy efficiency and long-term durability, helping business owners protect businesses while keeping costs down

Proper lighting design:

Creates a sense of security and deters criminal activity in and around retail storefronts Collaboration with law enforcement:

Helps business owners develop effective crime prevention strategies

Alcon Lighting also provides guidance on appropriate lighting levels in and around the business to enhance nighttime safety and security. Business owners are also encouraged to contact their local police department for a security assessment, which the Beverly Hills Police Department and many others offer for free.

About Alcon Lighting

Alcon Lighting, Inc. was founded in Los Angeles in 2002 as an electrical supply company. Today, Alcon Lighting integrates energy-efficient LED lighting expertise with architectural lighting design, manufacturing and distribution, offering a range of lighting products aligned with healthy working and living.

SOURCE Alcon Lighting, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED