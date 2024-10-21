Pakistan Eases ID Card Process For Transgender Persons Using Guru As Family Head

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Pakistan, transgender individuals often face rejection from their families and society, leaving them with no choice but to live with their gurus, leaders of the transgender community. This social exclusion has made obtaining ID cards difficult for transgender persons, as they lack a family head's name for official documentation. However, a recent initiative by the has made the process easier by allowing transgender individuals to list their guru as the family head in NADRA's (National Database and Registration Authority) records.

“Thousands of transgender persons are deprived of basic rights every year, such as voting, due to the lack of ID cards. It became necessary to find a solution,” said Arzoo Khan, the head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Trans Community. Recently, Arzoo was registered as a guru by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department. This new system has also initiated the registration process for transgender individuals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the 2017 census, there are 21,774 transgender persons in Pakistan. However, the Election Commission's October 2020 data reveals that only 2,538 transgender persons are registered as voters. Arzoo Khan claims that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone is home to over 30,000 transgender persons, contrary to the census figures.

“In our society, parents consider transgender children a curse and disown them, severing all ties,” explained Arzoo.“This makes it incredibly difficult for them to get ID cards, depriving them of essential rights like voting, opening a bank account, and receiving healthcare.” Working with the "Da Hawa Lor" organization and the Social Welfare Department, Arzoo successfully registered herself as a guru. Now, transgender individuals who lack family support can list their guru as the head of the household in NADRA's records, accelerating their registration process.

How Can Transgender Persons Obtain ID Cards?

The new system offers two ways for transgender persons to obtain ID cards:

If they have their parents' ID cards, a sibling can verify their information.Alternatively, they can register with a guru, who submits the necessary documents and affidavit to the Social Welfare Department. These are then forwarded to NADRA for verification, which completes the process after background checks.

Shahwana Shah, chairperson of "Da Hawa Lor" and a long-time activist for transgender rights, said:“Now, 'chela' or students of registered gurus won't need their parents' ID cards. They can list their guru as the head of the household in NADRA's records.” Shahwana emphasized that this will speed up the process, making it easier for transgender individuals to obtain ID cards and participate in elections.

“This is a simple and effective system,” Shahwana added, noting that although the official census shows around 30,000 transgender persons in Pakistan, ground realities suggest higher numbers.“In Peshawar alone, there are over 7,000 unregistered transgender individuals due to the previous complicated process.”

Transgender Person Salma Loses Life Savings Due to Lack of ID Card

Forty-eight-year-old Salma Shah, originally from Quetta but living in Peshawar, shared their financial struggles caused by the lack of a bank account.“I had saved a large amount of money, but it was stolen because I couldn't open a bank account without an ID card.”

Now, no longer able to earn a living through dancing, Salma hopes to open a bank account once they receive an ID card through the new system.“With this new process, I will finally be able to get my ID card and safeguard my savings,” said Salma optimistically.

Legal Challenges Delaying Registration

Ayesha Khurshid, a lawyer at the Peshawar High Court, explained the legality of the process.“According to Supreme Court and Lahore High Court rulings, listing the guru as the family head is legally sound, but delays have occurred due to a lack of awareness,” Ayesha said. She pointed out that after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Welfare Department issued the notification, registered gurus were expected to submit necessary documents for verification, but many did not, causing delays in NADRA's system.

Shahwana Shah added that she is in contact with the relevant departments to expedite the registration process for gurus.“Once the gurus are registered, their students will be able to easily obtain ID cards,” she said.

Supreme Court's Role in NADRA's Policy for Transgender Persons

A NADRA spokesperson clarified that this new policy was introduced in response to a Supreme Court order to help transgender individuals whose parentage was previously unknown.“In 2009, the Supreme Court directed NADRA to establish a policy allowing transgender individuals to register with their chosen gender in the national database.”

The initiative to register transgender persons under their guru's name promises faster ID card issuance and access to fundamental rights, including voting and financial services, ultimately integrating them into mainstream society.