PTCL wins SAMENA LEAD Best Business Strategy & Expansion Award

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, October 21, 2024: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL) snared the prestigious Best Business Strategy & Expansion Award at the second edition of the South Asia – Middle East – North Africa Leadership and Excellence Awards in Digital-development (SA-ME-NA LEAD).



The SAMENA Council LEAD Awards celebrate excellence in digital development and ICT innovation across South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia. These awards spotlight pioneering achievements in various domains such as 5G adoption, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) growth, regulatory enablement, and the enhancement of user experiences.



Mr. Bocar A. BA, CEO & Board Member SAMENA Telecommunications Council, presented the awards to 34 LEADs marking 5 areas of achievement, within the region recognising the contributions made by the regulators and the private sector in shaping the digital landscape. He said, “In the past year, much has been accomplished by the private sector and the regulatory authorities, and through the LEAD Awards, and this evening, we recognise and celebrate these success stories.”



Mr. Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO PTCL, received the business excellence award at a special ceremony held concurrently with GITEX GLOBAL, the biggest tech & start-up exhibition in the world.



Mr. Bamatraf said, “The vision is to take PTCL Group beyond connectivity and a telecom-only company. We aspire to be a key technology player in Pakistan, a true digital enabler. We believe that the role of telecommunications is evolving towards being an enabler for societies, for people and for governments as it transforms and accelerates the economy to fulfil the vision of the government and communities at large.”



He further added, “The aspiration to be on the map of the global digital eco-system is only possible when you have a robust digital infrastructure. Hence, we are improving and investing in our core infrastructure, which includes mobile network, fixed broadband, Data Centres and other key technologies that will further strengthen our presence in the digital era. We are open to new avenues, partnerships and modern technology that will propel us to be industry leaders.”



PTCL is maintaining the best Net Promoting Score in wireless, while the wireline service has the highest Customer Happiness Index. From customer centric to industry level initiatives, PTCL Group has positioned itself to become a true economic and social enabler in Pakistan. In addition, the Telenor acquisition (subject to regulatory approval) is a strategic step to bring about efficiency, economies of scale and advancements towards a “Digital Pakistan” by transforming the IT ecosystem.





MENAFN21102024005161011692ID1108802261