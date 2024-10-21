ZebPay Celebrates 10 Years with 6 Million Registered Users, Pioneering India’s Bitcoin and Crypto Revolution

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, India - October 21, 2024 - ZebPay, one of India’s leading digital asset exchanges, celebrates its 10-year anniversary today. With 6 million registered users, ZebPay has been at the forefront of India’s evolving crypto landscape since its inception in 2014. As one of the first to launch a digital asset exchange in India, ZebPay has continually driven innovation and built a legacy of trust through its commitment to compliance and transparency. From humble beginnings to becoming a key player in the crypto space, ZebPay’s decade-long journey has been marked by significant milestones, industry firsts, and customer-centric growth.



With the app launch in 2014, ZebPay enabled seamless crypto investing for millions and had surpassed $1 billion in trade volume by 2017. With the launch of the CryptoMeinPro & Bitcoinmeinpro campaign in 2022, ZebPay aimed to educate investors and support Bitcoin and crypto adoption in India. The platform’s dedication to enhancing user experience has been further demonstrated by launching a completely revamped app interface. In 2023, ZebPay became the only Indian crypto exchange to join forces with the Brave browser, enabling users to earn BAT rewards, underscoring its role as a pioneer in the crypto space.



ZebPay stands out by providing a wide range of trading options, such as Spot trading, Perpetual futures trading, and strategic investing with CryptoPacks. It also offers seamless fiat and crypto deposits and withdrawals across the web, mobile application, and APIs.



ZebPay has achieved significant milestones, including becoming a registered entity of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and a member of the Digital Economy Council of Australia. ZebPay's commitment to shaping and supporting India’s crypto ecosystem has been unwavering throughout its journey. From introducing innovative products to launching initiatives that empower both seasoned investors and newcomers, ZebPay remains focused on innovation and customer satisfaction.



Rahul Pagidipati, CEO, ZebPay, said, "We are thrilled to be completing a decade in the crypto world. It has been an incredible journey of sustained growth, trust, innovation, and our deep commitment to building a thriving crypto ecosystem for India. Throughout this decade, our mission has been clear - to democratize access to Bitcoin while upholding the highest standards of security and compliance.



We've witnessed firsthand, the growing interest and adoption of digital assets, overcoming obstacles to provide a platform that empowers millions of users to participate in the digital economy. Our success is a testament to the resilience and vision of our team, the support of our community, and the evolving landscape of digital finance. As we embark on the next chapter of onboarding a billion into the world of crypto, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain committed to leading the charge in shaping the future of crypto in India."



Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay, said, “On behalf of the entire ZebPay team, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our valued customers, trusted partners and all other stakeholders who have been a part of this incredible journey. Over the past 10 years, ZebPay has been committed to delivering a seamless, secure, and fully compliant platform, meeting the diverse needs of our users. Whether it's through advanced trading options or strategic investing, we've aimed to provide an all-in-one solution for crypto enthusiasts.



This anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a testament to the trust and support we've received. As we look to the future, I am incredibly excited for the next decade, where ZebPay will continue to evolve and transform the crypto landscape, driving innovation, expanding our offerings, and creating even greater value for all our users. Thank you for being a part of our journey, and we look forward to what lies ahead."



As part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations, ZebPay has launched trading challenges with exclusive rewards for winners, 0 fees on select pairs, referral programs and many more exciting offers as thanks to its users for their continued support and trust over the years. These celebrations reflect ZebPay’s gratitude to its community and reaffirm its commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions in the crypto space.



As ZebPay looks ahead to the future, the exchange is focusing on increasing its retail market share and catering to institutions, family offices, HNIs and UHNIs. With a dedicated HNI desk offering priority support and tailored services, ZebPay aims to meet the growing demand for personalized crypto solutions. Backed by a leadership team of market veterans and over a decade of industry experience, the exchange continues to build trust and expand its offerings for sophisticated investors seeking reliable and secure crypto trading platforms.





MENAFN21102024005232011781ID1108802249