Biotechnology Programs in Great Demand due to Advancements in Healthcare, reveals AURAK

(MENAFN- Communicate Gulf) With the global biotechnology industry expected to reach $465.9 billion in 2024 and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, demand for biotechnology graduates is on the rise, according to the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

The university, which has been offering its Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology since 2012, has seen a significant rise in enrolments. The four-year program consists of interdisciplinary core courses with three concentrations: Cell and Molecular Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology and Forensic Biology.

A number of new developments have been driving the biotechnology sector, such as recent approvals for the first CRISPR gene therapy (Casgevy) and some dramatic innovations in healthcare biotech. It is projected that in this year alone up to 21 cell therapies and 31 gene therapies will be launched.

Prof. Stephen Wilhite, AURAK’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success/Provost, said: “We began the Biotechnology program 12 years ago and since then biotechnology has become an even stronger force in the global pharma and healthcare sectors. It is one of the areas that future-proofs graduates’ career path in this age of massive disruptions in the jobs landscape. This region, especially the UAE, will need plenty of biotech professionals as it races to become a pharma hub. Our internationally accredited bachelor program is backed by advanced labs and faculty-led research. We are confident it will mold world-class biotech professionals who will bolster the region’s biotech industry.”

Dr. Rawad Hodeify, an Associate Professor of Medical Biotechnology at AURAK, said: “Keeping in view the expected demand, we have designed our program to offer hands-on lab experience based on practical work in many diverse lab courses. In addition, our program is based on a research-oriented approach where students are directly involved in research with faculty during their senior projects or with on-going research projects conducted by faculty. The rich blend of knowledge, and practical and analytical skills, ensures that the biotechnology program at AURAK, which carries global accreditation from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, serves the national and regional need for a highly skilled technical workforce.”

According to Dr. Rawad, graduates who complete the BS in Biotechnology program can apply for roles such as Clinical Research Associate, Food Technologist, Microbiologist, Pharmacologist, Biomedical Researcher, DNA Analyst, Genetic Engineer, and others.

AURAK Biotechnology laboratories boast state-of-art equipment to enable students to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies, including Microbiology, Cell Culture, and Forensic labs.

The growth in biotechnology is driven by some disruptive developments in healthcare, since one of the most significant impacts lies in its ability to target diseases at their very core. Through the utilization of cells, genes, and biomolecules, scientists are creating novel treatments that target the underlying causes of diseases rather than just their symptoms.

In the MENA region, the biotechnology sector is experiencing phenomenal growth, reflected in the UAE attracting more FDI into the sector than any other country in the region. According to a report by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the biotechnology market in the region is expected to reach $2.6 million by 2028, with the UAE and Saudi Arabia accounting for the largest share.

Professionals who specialize in biotechnology can expected excellent salaries. According to Glassdoor, estimated total pay for a Biotechnology professional in the UAE is around AED 30,000 per month, in addition cash bonuses, commissions, tips, and profit sharing.





