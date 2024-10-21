GOLD's GYM INKS DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR 17 LOCATIONS IN TORONTO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First location slated to open in 2025

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym , the iconic global brand, has signed a development rights agreement with a franchisee to open 17 locations in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area (GTAH), with the first gym slated for a 2025 opening. The agreement will mark the return of the Gold's Gym brand to Ontario.

The franchisee group is led by Tony Caparotta, a fitness veteran who grew up in Toronto. He and his team plan to build the new gyms over the coming decade.

"Growing up in Toronto has shaped my perspective and appreciation for its vibrant culture and diverse communities, and I look forward to bringing the world's most well-known fitness brand to their neighborhoods," said Caparotta. "Gold's Gym has always held a special place in my heart due to my previous supplier relationship with the Canadian clubs, and I've admired Gold's ability to resonate with multiple generations, particularly Gen Z and Gen Y, who are a significant demographic in the fitness industry."

The GTAH development agreement will further expand Gold's rapidly growing North American presence. Earlier this year, Gold's opened a new gym in Calgary, Alberta. The company will have opened eight new gyms in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2024.

The new gyms will be built in a modern image of the legendary original Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, California, known as The Mecca, where iconic bodybuilders like Arnold Schwarzenegger trained.

"Gold's Gym is the world's most famous gym brand, and we are growing by going back to our bodybuilding roots with a focus on strength and performance training in each of our gyms," said Gold's Gym Vice President of Franchising Kevin Christie. "Franchisees like Tony know the power of the brand and will bring it to life in Toronto for the serious fitness buffs and bodybuilders who want to fulfill their potential and reach their fitness goals."

The brand also has existing franchise agreements to grow the brand's presence in Atlanta; Long Island, New York; Miami; San Jose, California; Southern California; and Washington, D.C. It is actively seeking qualified franchisees to build out the Boston, Denver, New York and Jacksonville, Florida, markets.

