U.S. Debt Interest Burden Soars To 28-Year High, Raising Fiscal Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States faces a growing challenge as its debt interest costs reach levels not seen since the 1990s. This development has sparked concerns about future policy options for the next administration in Washington.



In the fiscal year ending September, the US Treasury spent a staggering $882 billion on net interest payments. This amounts to roughly $2.4 billion per day, representing 3.06% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).



Several factors have contributed to this surge in interest costs. Historically high budget deficits have led to a significant increase in outstanding debt over recent years.



These deficits stem from rising Social Security and Medicare expenses, as well as extraordinary spending to combat COVID-19.



Additionally, the 2017 tax cuts have limited government revenue. Inflation-driven interest rate hikes have further exacerbated the situation, pushing up borrowing costs for the government.







The mounting interest burden has now surpassed the Department of Defense's spending on military programs. It also accounts for nearly 18% of federal revenue, almost double the figure from two years ago.



This fiscal predicament looms large over the upcoming administration, regardless of who wins the presidency. With a closely divided Congress expected, even a single deficit-averse lawmaker could potentially obstruct spending and fiscal plans.

The Impacts of Rising Debt and Interest Costs

The Federal Reserve 's shift towards lowering interest rates offers some relief to the Treasury. However, the sheer magnitude of interest costs continues to add to the overall public debt burden, which now approaches $27.7 trillion.



Economists warn that high interest payments could hinder economic growth by displacing private investment. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that each additional dollar of deficit-financed spending reduces private investment by 33 cents.



While Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has downplayed concerns, many economists believe the debt will continue to rise regardless of who wins the upcoming election.



The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects significant debt increases under both major candidates' economic plans.



The aging US population will likely drive up Social Security and Medicare costs, contributing to sky-high budget deficits in the coming decades without reforms.



This pressure has already squeezed discretionary spending, which now represents only 30% of total federal expenditure, down from 70% in the 1960s.



Despite these challenges, investors currently show little concern about US fiscal issues. However, if market sentiment shifts, it could prove pivotal for Washington's future policy decisions.



As the fiscal landscape evolves, policymakers face tough choices in balancing economic growth, social programs, and debt sustainability.



In short, the coming years will likely see intense debates over tax policy, spending priorities, and long-term fiscal health.

MENAFN21102024007421016031ID1108802149