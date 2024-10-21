Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 23% Increase In Year-To-Date Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC ) reported net income of $4.1 million in third quarter 2024 and $11.7 million year-to-date 2024, up 24% from $9.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Diluted per share was $2.37 in the first three quarters of 2024 compared to $1.93 in the same period of 2023.

Oakworth experienced continued strong growth with 23% increase in total loans, 19% increase in core deposits, 22% growth of wealth assets and 20% increase in total assets year-over-year.



Revenue growth (16% year-over-year) exceeded growth in overall expenses (14% year-over-year) resulting in pre-tax, pre-provision income increasing 21% year-over-year.

Return on average equity is 13.4% and return on average assets is 1.0% year-to-date September 30. Oakworth's Central Carolinas office achieved incremental profitability in the quarter, 11 months after opening.



Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed

stated,

"Our expectations of realizing a return on our 2023 investments in the back half of 2024 are coming to fruition.

We are extremely pleased with the performance of our Central Carolinas office and our existing franchise, particularly given the dynamic interest rate environment.

We look forward to finishing the year strong as we prepare for continued opportunities for growth in 2025."

At September 30, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.3%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC ). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit



