Indonesia secures USD24.9M from Pandemic Fund to bolster health crisis response

(MENAFN) Indonesia has secured USD24.9 million from the Pandemic Fund to bolster its readiness and response capabilities for health crises, including potential future pandemics. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin emphasized that this funding will enable Indonesia to demonstrate its dual role as both a donor and a beneficiary. He stated, "Indonesia will showcase its role through this Pandemic Fund, displaying demonstrable achievements in improving national, regional, and global health crisis preparedness and response," during a recent announcement.



This funding initiative is part of a broader program recently approved and involves collaboration among multiple countries and regions. Over a span of three years, the program will be implemented with support from prominent organizations, including the World Bank, the World Health Organization, and the Food and Agriculture Organization. The collaborative effort aims to enhance the capacity of participating countries to respond effectively to health emergencies.



The Pandemic Fund was launched in November 2022 during Indonesia's presidency of the G20, marking a significant step in establishing a multilateral financing mechanism dedicated to assisting developing nations in preparing for future health crises. As the first of its kind, the fund aims to address the urgent need for improved health crisis preparedness, particularly in regions that are often most vulnerable to the impacts of pandemics and other health emergencies. Through this initiative, Indonesia is positioned to lead by example and contribute to global efforts in strengthening health systems worldwide.

MENAFN21102024000045015839ID1108801915