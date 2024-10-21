Village Walk Dental Offers Savings Plan For High-Quality, Affordable Care To Seniors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Accessible Care for Seniors Enrolling in Medicare

CHULA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, open enrollment for Medicare began. Millions of seniors in California will struggle finding the right Medicare coverage, including deciding between Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans. While the primary focus will be on medical and prescription coverage, the impact of coverage is important.

Most Medicare participants don't understand that benefits don't include routine, preventive dental procedures critical to longevity and overall health. Currently, Medicare benefits only apply to surgical dental procedures carried out in hospitals. As a result, seniors must either pay for dental services completely out-of-pocket or try to find a Medicare supplement that provides high-quality, affordable and accessible dental care.

Unfortunately, most Medicare dental supplements are low-cost and poorly designed with very limited networks of inexperienced dentists.

"We see the challenges seniors face, but we offer our in-house membership plan at a rate they can afford," commented Dr. Eric Barajas at Village Walk Dental. He continued, "Our Plan provides friendly, personalized care at a consistent, monthly or annual fee."

Furthermore, the negative impact of poor dental care on the overall health of seniors can be significant.



Only 29% of seniors have dental coverage.

Those with 20 or more teeth at age 70 are significantly more likely to have a longer lifespan than those with fewer teeth. 70% of adults over the age of 65 have advanced periodontitis, which is the leading cause of adult tooth loss and a disease strongly linked to heart disease, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

In addition to fighting oral health problems, ease of use and enrollment are two of the most significant benefits. Other facts to know about the basic membership plan with Village Walk Dental include:



Two cleanings, X-rays, and checkups are covered.

Benefits are available without any waiting period. Most other services are discounted 10%.

As seniors consider the benefits of the membership plan at Village Walk Dental, remember open enrollment for Medicare ends December 7, 2024. This is the time to drop an existing dental supplement that is not working and to enroll in a better form of coverage. Contact Village Walk Dental online or call 619-482-7367 to learn more.

