Bidding Set To Close On A 4BR Home W/Basement On 5.4± Acres In Prince William County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on an auction of a well built and well maintained 4 BR/3 BA brick home with a walk-out basement and 2 car garage on 5.43+/- acres in Nokesville, VA (Prince William County) on Friday, October 25 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This desirable property offers privacy and ample outdoor space ideal for country-style living yet close to all amenities. The A1 zoning offers great appeal to animal lovers. The location is ideal being so close to parks, wineries, mountains, schools, commerce, restaurants , military installations, major thoroughfares & so much more,” said Nicholls.“Bid your price and make it yours.”“The property is centrally located only 2 miles or less from all schools, 2.5 ,miles from. Rt. 28 , 7 miles from Rt. 234, 8 miles from Manassas Regional Airport, 11 miles from I-66 & Rt. 29, 12 miles from Warrenton & Manassas National Battlefield Park, and a short drive to NOVA, DC, Dulles & Reagan Airports, Quantico, Fort Belvoir & The Pentagon,” said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Friday, October 25 -- 11:00 AM -- 14303 Fitzwater Dr., Nokesville, VA 20181Well built & well maintained 4 BR/3 BA brick home w/mostly finished walk-out basement on 5.43 +/- acres in Nokesville, VA (Prince William County).This home measures 3,162 +/- sf. (1,581 +/- finished sf. above grade , 1,100 +/- finished sf. in basement & 481 +/- unfinished sf. in basement), and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey), living room, dining room w/fireplace, Florida room (heated & cooled), attic, mostly finished walk-out basement w/rec room with fireplace, kitchenette, full bathroom, bedroom & utility room/laundry room (basement has great potential for multi-generational living situation); 2 car attached garage.Covered front porch; shared asphalt drive w/maintenance agreement in place.Detached 18'x20' shop/shed w/electricity & garage door.Heating & Cooling: heat pump; 2 fireplaces.Drill well & gravity fed septic system; electric water heater.Other features: Roof replaced in May 2021; updated kitchen w/gas range; mature landscaping; washer/dryer convey; whole house generator hook up in place for portable generator (generator conveys); excellent school system; property borders Kettle RunFor more highlights and details, visit .The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

