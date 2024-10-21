Iran approves foreign investment applications worth USD1.8B in 3 months

(MENAFN) According to the Iranian Finance and Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Foreign Investment Committee has reviewed and approved 182 foreign investment applications during the first three months of the current government's term. The total value of these approved investment plans has reached USD1.8 billion. The 285th meeting of the foreign investment board, which took place under the leadership of Ali Fekri, deputy finance and economic affairs minister, focused on facilitating foreign investment processes by holding monthly committee meetings.



A recent conference titled "Iran Investment Opportunities," held in late September ahead of the Iran Invest Expo, highlighted the interest of foreign investors. Representatives from 30 countries announced their readiness to invest in Iran, with 107 investment delegations attending the event at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground. Key figures, including Mahmoud Bazari from the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), emphasized the importance of attracting foreign investment to address financing issues in various economic sectors.



Bazari pointed out that the current government has prioritized foreign investment attraction as part of its agenda to overcome financing challenges. The organizer of the Iran Investment Opportunities Expo acknowledged the difficulties posed by sanctions, which have heightened the risks for foreign investors in Iran. However, he noted that recent positive reforms in laws and regulations have improved the investment climate in the country.



The organizer also stated that the primary goal of the Iran Investment Expo is to launch an international call for foreign investors and to promote Iran as a viable investment destination. He stressed the necessity of conducting economic analyses to present attractive investment opportunities effectively. By introducing a diverse range of investment prospects that meet international standards, Iran aims to improve its appeal to foreign investors.

