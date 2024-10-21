Musk vows USD1 million prize daily to pro-Trump petition signatory

(MENAFN) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled a bold initiative, pledging to award USD1 million each day to residents of swing states who sign his online petition supporting the US Constitution, leading up to the presidential election on November 5. The petition, launched in early October, aims to bolster support for candidate Donald by emphasizing issues such as free speech and gun rights.



Initially, Musk's campaign included a UJSD47 incentive for individuals who successfully got one registered swing-state voter to sign the petition. However, the stakes have dramatically increased with his latest announcement. At a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Musk presented the first USD1 million check to an attendee named John Dreher, saying, “By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome.”



As the election date approaches, polling data indicates a tight race between Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. These states are crucial as they can swing either way, and their outcomes can significantly influence the overall election results.



Nationally, recent polls suggest that the competition between the current Vice President and the former President remains a toss-up, highlighting the importance of mobilizing voters in these swing states. Musk's high-profile campaign not only seeks to draw attention to his petition but also aims to engage potential voters in a significant way during this critical election period.



With just over two weeks remaining until Election Day, Musk's daily USD1 million giveaway could potentially sway the opinions of undecided voters, making it a noteworthy element in the landscape of the upcoming election. The petition's focus on fundamental constitutional rights reflects a strategy to appeal to a demographic that values these issues, positioning Trump as the candidate aligned with their interests.

