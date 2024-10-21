Loomis Will Publish Interim Report On October 29, 2024, And Hold Capital Markets Day On November 13, 2024

Loomis AB will publish the Interim report for January-September 2024 on October 29, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. (CET).

Agenda

7.30 a.m. (CET) - Report release

The report will be sent as a press release from Cision ( ) and will automatically be published on when released.

10.00 a.m. (CET) – Telephone and cast

Analysts and are invited to participate in a telephone conference where Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea, CFO Johan Wilsby and Head of Sustainability and IR Jenny Boström will present the report and answer questions.

To follow the conference call via telephone and participate in Q&A session please call (local call);

United Kingdom: +44 (0)161 250 8206

USA: +1 (0)561 771 1427

Sweden: +46 (0)8 505 100 39

International: +39 (0) 023 0464 867

The telephone conference will also be audio casted. To follow the audio cast, please follow this link .

The link is also available at our website,

.

Recorded version

A recorded version of the audio cast will be available at after the telephone conference.

Loomis will hold a Capital Markets Day in London for institutional investors and analysts, on November 13, 2024, at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), 10 Paternoster Square, London, EC4M 7LS. The Capital Markets Day will also be livestreamed.

At the CMD, Loomis President & CEO Aritz Larrea, President Loomis US Björn Züger, President Europe and Latin America Georges Lopez, and CFO Johan Wilsby will present strategic initiatives and priorities for 2025-2027, including updated targets.

The presentations will begin at 1 pm (GMT) and end at approximately 4 pm (GMT).

For participants attending in person, the event will begin with a light lunch from 12 pm (GMT) and end with a mingle together with the Group Management team. At the venue in London, we will also showcase our automated solutions and digital offerings.

To attend the CMD in person, please register your participation no later than October 29, 2024, at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">/en/cmd202 .

