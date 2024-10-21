LOGIX Fiber Networks Collaborates With Mobile Network Operators And Wisps For 5G Rooftop Access And Fiber Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOGIX streamlines the process to install rooftop 5G towers with fiber backhaul in Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LOGIX Fiber Networks , a leading provider of high-speed fiber-based internet services in Texas, is partnering with major wireless operators and wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to install 5G rooftop towers across key markets in the state. The initiative supports the expansion of 5G networks in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, boosting coverage and performance for consumers and businesses.

"LOGIX is supporting multiple major wireless operators in Texas' top markets to secure rooftop access and fiber connectivity in one transaction," said Jim Hintze, senior vice president at LOGIX Fiber Networks. "Our extensive footprint and premium access in these key commercial properties streamlines the complex process for mobile operators, enabling them to quickly densify 5G networks in more areas of Texas."

Texas is one of the fastest-growing states for 5G deployment, especially in the metro markets in which LOGIX holds rooftop access rights to hundreds of premier commercial buildings. LOGIX couples its rooftop access with its high-speed fiber connectivity for mobile data backhaul to the internet. Unlike small cells which often require expensive fiber and power construction to light poles, LOGIX leverages existing fiber-connected buildings that also provide better cell coverage in dense metro areas. This unique combination makes LOGIX an ideal partner for wireless operators looking to enhance their 5G network density in high-demand commercial hubs and surrounding neighborhoods.

"Combining rooftop access with high-capacity fiber is also a unique benefit to WISPs to bring broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities," added Hintze. "Multiple entities are evaluating applications for BEAD funding, and we provide a fast path to buildout to bring the internet to more Texans."

The Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, provides $42.45 billion to expand high-speed internet access by funding planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

With this growing 5G infrastructure, mobile network operators and WISPs can enhance coverage, reduce latency, and meet the increasing demands of both urban and suburban areas, benefiting businesses and consumers alike.

LOGIX Fiber Networks is a Texas-based fiber network provider with a reputation for exceptional customer service and high-performance connectivity solutions. With extensive fiber infrastructure and a commitment to reliability, LOGIX supports businesses' evolving data needs across Texas for small, medium and enterprise businesses, as well as wholesale solutions. Visit logix .

