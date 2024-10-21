Medical sources indicate at least 21 people have been killed due to Israeli air raids

(MENAFN) Medical sources indicate that at least 21 people have been killed since yesterday morning due to Israeli air raids targeting multiple locations in the Gaza Strip. The of Health in Gaza has reported that these operations have led to seven separate massacres, resulting in 84 fatalities and 158 injuries within a 24-hour period.



One of the most catastrophic incidents occurred in Beit Lahiya, where on residential areas have left 87 people dead, with one Palestinian still missing. Additionally, three others lost their lives, and several more were wounded in a shelling attack on a house in the Jabalia refugee camp.



Reports reveal that ambulance crews are facing significant challenges in reaching bombed sites due to the Israeli military’s direct targeting of their vehicles. There are urgent calls for assistance to rescue those trapped beneath the rubble.



The Israeli military's bombardment continues, causing widespread destruction in Jabalia and surrounding areas. Eyewitnesses have described how the shelling has affected regions around Al-Awda, Al-Yemen Al-Saeed, and Kamal Adwan hospitals, with thick plumes of black smoke rising from Jabalia and its vicinity for hours on end as a result of the relentless attacks.



In addition to the bombings, the occupying forces have imposed a severe blockade on tens of thousands of Palestinians, effectively trapping them in their homes and cutting off access to food and water for 16 consecutive days. In the early hours of the morning, Israeli forces opened fire on Khalifa School in the Beit Lahiya area, which is currently sheltering thousands of displaced families from various parts of the Gaza Strip. Army vehicles have also moved closer to the densely populated area around the Beit Lahiya cemetery.



This recent escalation follows a prior massacre in which 73 Palestinians were killed and numerous others injured due to Israeli military actions in the Mashrou' Beit Lahiya area just days earlier. The ongoing violence is further deepening the humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Gaza, as conditions continue to deteriorate dramatically.

