Transforming Salon Hair Care: RIOBELO To Present Innovative Products At Beautyworld 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2024: RIOBELO, the sustainable Brazilian hair care brand, is thrilled to announce its participation at Beautyworld Middle East 2024, the region's largest trade fair for beauty, hair, and wellness. From October 28th-30th, RIOBELO will present its innovative range of hair care products, designed to bring Brazil's top secrets for achieving luscious, frizz-free hair to the global stage.

RIOBELO's signature 20-minute-only treatments are set to transform the hair care with fast, high-quality results - providing maximum hydration and shine without causing damage. Key products include the Real Brazilian Smoothing Mask for normal and curly hair, featuring Maracuja extract to deliver smooth, shiny results in minimal time, and the Smoothing Thermal Protection Spray, offering advanced anti-frizz technology for dyed hair.

Recently launched in the UAE, RIOBELO sees Beautyworld Middle East as the perfect platform to showcase its unique offerings. With over 2,000 exhibitors and 70,000 visitors expected, the event presents a crucial opportunity for the brand to connect with distributors, salons, and beauty professionals.

Rooted in Brazilian traditions, RIOBELO's product line emphasizes organic ingredients and sustainable sourcing, blending natural formulations with modern technology. The brand is committed to meeting the demands of today's eco-conscious consumers by offering ethical, effective solutions that enhance all hair types.

Visit RIOBELO at Beautyworld Middle East 2024 to explore how Brazilian beauty can elevate the region's hair care experience.