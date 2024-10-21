Real World Data (RWD) Market 2024-2031 Industry Size Outlook: Growth Forecast And Key Drivers Flatiron Health, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Real-world Data (RWD) Market

global real world data (RWD) size is projected to grow from US$ 1.59 Bn in 2023 to US$ 4.07 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.4%.

The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Real World Data (RWD) Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Healthcare IT industry. The report provides demand analysis, insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Real World Data (RWD) Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. Key Trends of Real World Data (RWD) MarketGrowing Use of Real-World Evidence:Research using RWD to complement clinical trials is on the rise. 68% of life sciences executives surveyed said RWE will play a strategically important role in drug development over the next 5 years.Emergence of AI and Analytics:Advanced analytics and AI are helping unlock insights from vast volumes of RWD. Machine learning applications for patient segmentation, predictive modeling, and outcome forecasting are gaining momentum.Shift to Value-Based Contracts:Payers and providers are increasingly tying reimbursements to outcomes data and real-world performance. RWD will play a central role in demonstrating clinical effectiveness and economic value. Regional Data Linkage Initiatives:Initiatives like Denmark's nationwide databases and Taiwan's National Health Insurance Research Database are spurring multi-national collaborations and real-world studies.Privacy and Security Standards Evolve:With the implementation of regulations like Europe's GDPR, RWD stakeholders are investing in anonymization techniques and governance frameworks to securely share insights. Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):By Component: Services, Datasets, (Clinical settings Data, Claims & Billing Data, Pharmacy Data, Registry-Based Data, Patient-Powered Data)By Application: Drug development and approvals, Market access and reimbursement/coverage decisions, Post-market surveillance, Clinical research, Other applicationsBy End User: Pharmaceutical and medical device companies, Healthcare payers, Healthcare providers, Government agencies, Others. By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:IQVIA Holdings Inc.Optum Inc. (a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group)Cerner CorporationFlatiron Health Inc.IBM CorporationTempus Labs Inc.Syneos Health Inc.Evidera Inc.Palantir Technologies Inc.SAS Institute Inc. Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Real World Data (RWD) Market for all the regions and countries covered below:➢ North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)➢ Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)➢ Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)➢ South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)➢ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)➢ Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Real World Data (RWD) Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2.What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Real World Data (RWD) market during the forecast period?3.Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Real World Data (RWD) market?4.What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Real World Data (RWD) market across different regions?5.What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Real World Data (RWD) market?6.What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability? Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?. Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.. Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Real World Data (RWD) and tubes industry around the world.. The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.. A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.. The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.. This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions. Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Real World Data (RWD) and tubes industry around the world.. The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.. A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.. The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.. This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.. Vaagisha brings over three years of expertise as a content editor in the market research domain. Originally a creative writer, she discovered her passion for editing, combining her flair for writing with a meticulous eye for detail. Her ability to craft and refine compelling content makes her an invaluable asset in delivering polished and engaging write-ups.About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

