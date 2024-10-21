Government spokesman discloses new proposals regarding potential for exchange deal

(MENAFN) During a late-night Cabinet Meeting on Security and Affairs, a spokesman disclosed that new proposals regarding the potential for an exchange deal were discussed. This announcement occurs against a backdrop of heightened tensions, with a senior Israeli official emphasizing that progress in negotiations regarding prisoners held in Gaza would be contingent on addressing the situation with Iran, suggesting possible military actions against Tehran.



As the conflict stretches into its 381st day, the Israeli military reported the death of Colonel Ihsan Daksa, the commander of the 401st Brigade, alongside another officer who was seriously injured in Jabalia, Gaza Strip. This reflects the severe and violent confrontations taking place in the area, where snipers from the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, allegedly targeted two Israeli soldiers and damaged military tanks and vehicles.



Israeli military operations in Gaza remain intense, particularly in the northern territories, where relentless shelling has resulted in significant destruction of residential neighborhoods in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun. The humanitarian crisis has worsened, as food, water, and medical supplies have been denied to Palestinians in these regions for 17 consecutive days.



On the Lebanese front, Israeli forces have executed a series of airstrikes targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut, further inflaming regional tensions. As the situation develops, the implications of both the military operations and the ongoing diplomatic discussions are likely to create a complex and increasingly unstable environment in the region.

