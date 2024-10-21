Cyprus prevents digital attack against government's central online portal

(MENAFN) Cyprus announced on Sunday that it successfully thwarted a digital attack aimed at disrupting access to the government’s central portal. This incident is part of a series of similar attacks that targeted state-run utilities and the Cypriot subsidiary of a Greek energy company over a three-day period. The Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy stated that a "quick and coordinated response" from authorities prevented the attack, which was intended solely to obstruct access to specific government websites.



The attempted distributed denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, impacted the main government portal, gov.cy, for only a few minutes, with no other online ministry or service websites being affected. However, the deputy ministry did not disclose who was responsible for the attacks or their possible motives.



The attack on Sunday followed previous attempts on Friday and Saturday, which targeted the electricity and telecommunications authorities, as well as the operators of the island's two airports, Hermes and fuel company EKO Cyprus Ltd. Officials reported that all these attacks were unsuccessful and that no client information had been leaked or compromised.



Authorities in Cyprus continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that security measures are in place to protect the country’s digital infrastructure from future threats.

