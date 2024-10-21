Oneoncology Partners With Southeastern Medical Center To Expand Cancer Care In Eastern North Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE, Tenn. and GOLDSBORO, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, a physician-led national advancing independent oncology practices, and Southeastern Medical Center (SMOC), a physician-owned oncology practice, have announced a finalized partnership to enhance the delivery of cancer services in Eastern North Carolina.

SMOC has five medical oncologists and six advanced practice providers caring for patients at three locations in Goldsboro, Clinton, and Jacksonville. The practice is the third North Carolina oncology practice and the 25th practice nationally to join the OneOncology partnership.

SMOC offers patients access to high-quality services along the cancer care continuum, including infusion therapy, clinical research, in-office drug dispensing, and laboratory services – all close to home without the need to travel long distances. The practice plans to grow by adding physicians, cancer care clinics, and services – increasing patient access to world-class care throughout the region.

"This partnership strengthens high-quality cancer care in Eastern North Carolina communities," said Samer Kasbari, MD, MS, Physician Partner and CEO, Southeastern Medical Oncology Center. "OneOncology's clinical, operational, and tech expertise, along with their growing clinical trial program, will enhance our ability to continue offering our community the highest quality of cancer care at more affordable costs without having to travel long distances or relocate for treatment. We look forward to tapping into OneOncology and continuing to strengthen community oncology at home in North Carolina."

"We're excited about partnering with the physicians at Southeastern Medical Cancer Center," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Beyond helping the practice grow and bring high-quality cancer care services to more North Carolina communities, our third partnership with a leading North Carolina oncology practice will also bring additional value to payers and employers throughout the state as OneOncology continues to create innovative value-based care and contracting arrangements."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, data analytics, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 1,300 cancer care providers care for approximately 747,000 patients at more than 420 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology

LinkedIn .

SOURCE OneOncology, LLC.

