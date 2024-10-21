2 Navy Pilots Killed In Fighter Jet Crash In Washington State

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Two US navy pilots were declared dead Monday after they went missing following the crash of a fighter jet in mountainous terrain in Washington State during a routine training flight.

The crash of an EA-18G Growler jet from the Electronic Attack Squadron took place on Tuesday afternoon in the east of Mount Rainier, the US Navy said in a statement.

The search teams, including a US Navy MH-60S helicopter, launched from the air station to try to find the crew and crash site, soon after the incident, the navy said.

Army Special Forces trained in mountaineering, high-angle rescue and technical communications were brought in to reach the wreckage. They were able to recover the bodies of the two pilots, after an extensive search operation, the navy added.

