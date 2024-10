US Election 2024: WWE Legends Undertaker And Kane Join Donald Trump, Respond To Bautista's Criticism

(MENAFN- Live Mint) WWE legends Mark Callaway, known as "The Undertaker," and Glenn Jacobs, known as "Kane," appeared alongside former President Donald in a recently posted on social media. The video comes in response to a series of criticisms from pro wrestler and Dave Bautista, who recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for the 2024 presidential election.

In the video, Callaway and Jacobs appeared with Trump to encourage voters to make their choice on November 5th. Callaway addressed viewers, saying, "The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane, and The Undertaker or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista, and Tim Walz. Choose wisely – the nation depends on it." Trump added,“And that should be an easy choice.”

| Barack Obama slams Donald Trump's 'definition of strength'

Bautista, in a video earlier in the week, took shots at Trump , questioning his toughness and mocking his appearance.

"A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He's not. I mean, look at him, he wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds," Bautista said.

| 'Staged and fake': Donald Trump working at McDonald's under scrutiny

Bautista went on to mock Trump, describing him as "a weak, tubby toddler" and warning that "real, red-blooded American men" would see through the former president's persona. The video featured a clip of Trump saying, "Mommy, take me home."

Trump , who is a WWE Hall of Famer, has a long-standing connection to the wrestling world, having appeared at several WrestleMania events and famously participating in a Hair vs. Hair match with Vince McMahon in 2007.

| What a Kamala Harris win in US Election 2024 could mean for India?

As wrestling stars enter the 2024 election conversation, the mix of entertainment and politics has introduced an unusual twist to the US presidential race. Both parties are utilizing their celebrity influence to attract voters.