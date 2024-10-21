Premium Sugar Free Chocolate Market Was Valued At USD 810.3 Million In 2018, At A CAGR Of 6.7%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Natural and artificial sweeteners are used in the production of premium sugar free chocolate products having negligible to zero per gram calorie value. Demand from health-conscious population is boosting the demand of the market. Increasing adoption is also driving the growth of the market. Adoption of sweeteners such as saccharin which is 200-700 times sweeter and neotame which is 7,000-13,000 times sweeter than sugar can provide vast array of opportunities to the global premium sugar free chocolate during the forecast period 2018–2025

Milk chocolate segment is holding the largest share of the global sugar-free chocolate market

Rising disposable income of people across the globe is one of the key factors driving the milk chocolate segment growth further. Moreover, the availability of several variants of sugar-free milk chocolate including nuts, almonds, orange, and exotic fruits such as blueberry & blackberry in the market is fuelling the market growth.

Stevia is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7%

Based on the ingredient, the global sugar-free chocolate market is segmented into stevia, erythritol, maltitol, and others. Stevia is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% due to increasing demand for zero calorie content. Maltitol accounted for USD 1,190.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 654.14 million by 2025. Erythritol segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.9%. The others ingredient segment is likely to account for the least market share owing to high-calorie content as compared to other sweeteners.

Regional Insights

Expansion of Major Players in Asia Pacific Region driving the growth of the market



In 2017, Asia Pacific premium sugar free chocolate market has experienced phenomenal growth especially in Japan, China, and India markets

Presence of major players offering premium sugar free chocolate products and surge in the number of health-conscious people in the region has driven the market growth

Major players are expanding their premium sugar free chocolate business in Asia Pacific owing to the increased sales in 2017 For instance, Lindt & Sprungli AG is launching its chocolate cafe's and boutique's at prime locations of Japan to boost sales in the upcoming years.

Competitive Players

THE HERSHEY COMPANY
Barry Callebaut
Chocolat Bernrain AG
Russell Stover Chocolates, LLC
LILY'S
Fevia
Delaviuda
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
Godiva

January 2023 - Luker Chocolate unveiled a No-Added-Sugar Oat Milk couverture to its portfolio. Neill Barston reported that Luker Chocolate, a Colombian chocolate manufacturer, has introduced a new Choco Oat Milk couverture with 43% no added sugar to its premium line of confectionery items. The latest addition to Luker's signature Balance line, the new low-sugar plant-based chocolate couverture, utilizes a combination of Erythritol and Stevia as low-calorie sweetener substitutes for refined sugar, as stated by the company.

Segmentation

