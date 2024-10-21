Simplify Your Hair Routine While Amplifying Those Special Moments With Your Loved Ones With The Latest Revamped Pert Plus!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Say hello to our newest & most improved Pert Plus shampoo and conditioner combo that promises Softer hair from the very first wash, powered by natural ingredients.

And designed exclusively, meet Pert Men-a thoughtfully crafted 4-in-1 formula to cater to your hair, face, beard, and body needs.

At Pert, our experts harness the power of nature to unlock your hair's true potential. That's why our new and improved Pert Plus formulas are infused with natural ingredients, delivering the softest, most detangled hair from the very first wash.

Introducing our newly enhanced daily shampoo and conditioner range for women, now featuring a variety of nine delightful shampoos including Henna & Hibiscus, Coconut & Lemon, and Almond Oil. To beautifully complement our hair wash range, we also offer four nourishing conditioners, including Honey & Oat, Olive Oil, and Argan Oil. Our shampoos and conditioners are the perfect combination that work together to offer an array of solutions for your everyday hair care, addressing everything from deep nourishment to intensive repair.

And now with Pert's latest innovation in the market – Pert Men Plus, an expertly formulated 4-in-1 solution tailored for the hair, face, beard, and body. Available in three invigorating options, Cool Freshness with Mint & Bergamot, Anti dandfruff with Clay & Bamboo and Deep Cleansing with Caffine and Charcoal fragrances.

Pert Plus is proudly part of Henkel, a renowned German-based company that specializes in both consumer and industrial sectors worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Henkel leverages its expertise to deliver exceptional products that enhance everyday life, ensuring that Pert Plus remains at the forefront of everyday hair care solutions for consumers everywhere.

Mohamed Eltonsy, Head of Marketing GCC

'Our innovation team at Pert has captured the secrets of nature in our new and improved formulas for women & men. Our Pert Plus daily haircare regimen gives everyone, with every hair type, a simple, hassle-free experience to achieve natural and beautiful hair, so you can get on with what's important in life with confidence!'

Pert Plus is back and better than ever, unveiling an exciting revamp where ranges are now available across the GCC with a more luxurious look and feel in a mint packaging. Pert Plus shampoos for women are available in 200ml, 400ml, 600ml and 1L options, and the conditioners in 360ml. Pert Plus Men is available in 360ml.

Last week, Pert Plus hosted an exclusive launch event at Shimis Dubai, uniting beauty enthusiasts, influencers, and media representatives for an immersive experience showcasing the new Pert Plus formulas. Guests were treated to a rejuvenating sound healing class that set a relaxing tone for the day, followed by personalized hair styling sessions and engaged with product activations that allowed attendees to experience the benefits of the products firsthand making the event both enjoyable and informative-a true celebration of Pert Plus's rebirth!