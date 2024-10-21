Japan, UK, Italy reach agreement to accelerate development of next-generation fighter jet

(MENAFN) The defense ministers of Japan, Britain, and Italy have reached an agreement to accelerate the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, as reported by Japanese media. During a meeting in Naples, Italy, on Saturday, they confirmed their intention to finalize the first public-private contract by next year, with the ambitious goal of deploying the new aircraft by 2035. This collaboration is a significant step in modernizing their military capabilities amid evolving global security challenges.



Japanese Defense Gen Nakatani, alongside British Defense Minister John Healey and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, discussed the fighter jet project during the G7's inaugural ministerial meeting focused on defense. The discussions highlighted the importance of international cooperation in defense technology and strategy, particularly in light of growing geopolitical tensions.



In conjunction with this announcement, Nakatani revealed plans to appoint Masami Oka, the former vice minister of defense for international affairs, to lead the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). This program represents a trilateral effort among the UK, Italy, and Japan to develop the next generation of fighter aircraft, showcasing their commitment to advancing military innovation collaboratively.



Furthermore, the establishment of the GCAP International Government Organization (GIGO) is anticipated to take place in Britain later this year. This organization will oversee the development of the new fighter jet, ensuring that the project remains on track and meets the strategic objectives of the participating nations. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in defense cooperation among these countries and reflects their shared vision for future air combat capabilities.

