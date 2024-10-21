Aver's FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone Wins Prestigious Pro AV Best In Market Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI and Solutions, announces that its FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone has been recognised as a winner in this year's Pro AV Best in Awards within the AV category. The Best in Market awards celebrate products that are shaping the Pro AV landscape, with winners chosen by a panel of experts for their innovation and positive impact.

The awards' editorial team has noted:“The Pro AV landscape is rapidly changing, and the Best in Market awards exist to celebrate the efforts of those spearheading 2024 advancements. Our industry experts were highly impressed by the excellence of this year's entrants. All the winners should be proud of their achievements - we wish another huge congratulations to this year's winners.”

The AVer FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone delivers cutting-edge audio performance, packed with features designed to revolutionise meeting room experiences. Key features include advanced noise suppression, double-talk detection and de-reverberation, all ensuring crystal-clear audio by minimising background noise, enabling smooth conversations even during simultaneous speech, and reducing echo for a more natural sound environment. Additionally, the FONE700's full duplex acoustic system allows for uninterrupted two-way communication, making it ideal for modern collaborative spaces.

"We're honored that the FONE700 Ceiling Speakerphone has won this year's Pro AV Best in Market Award.", said Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe . "The FONE700 was designed to deliver exceptional audio clarity and seamless integration for a range of environments, and this award affirms its positive impact on the industry.”

The FONE700 simplifies the speakerphone installation through one RJ45 cable. This simplification reduces clutter and enhances room aesthetics while maintaining high-performance standards. The speakerphone supports up to four units, providing coverage for spaces as large as 40 meters, making it versatile enough to accommodate meeting rooms of any size.

Equipped with three directional and eighteen omnidirectional microphones, the FONE700 captures voices from every angle, ensuring no participant is left unheard. Its seamless integration with video conferencing systems boosts collaboration and supports AVer's full suite of AV solutions, offering a comprehensive communication hub for meeting spaces.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is an award-winning provider of video conferencing solutions that empower collaboration and communication in various industries worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AVer continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.



