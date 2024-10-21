Soudah Development Signs MoU with Saudi Coffee Company to Boost Coffee Cultivation in the Project Area

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Soudah, Saudi Arabia – Oct.20,2024 - Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Coffee Company to advance coffee cultivation in the Soudah Peaks project area. This collaboration supports sustainable development and aims to elevate the role of Soudah Peaks in producing high-quality local coffee, by exploring its environmental and agricultural potential of the project area.

The MoU aims to establish a cooperative framework to identify optimal locations for coffee cultivation and select suitable local coffee varieties, while planting coffee trees based on the geographical characteristics of the project area. Both parties will assess the environmental impact of water usage in coffee farming and implement measures to promote integrated agricultural management, ensuring the preservation of natural resources.

Commenting on the agreement, Eng. Saleh Aloraini, CEO of Soudah Development, said: "This partnership is an important milestone in our journey toward sustainable agricultural practices and community engagement. By working with the Saudi Coffee Company, we are not only reaching our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030 and fostering local economic growth but also preserving the rich cultural heritage associated with coffee cultivation in the region. We are committed to work with the Saudi coffee growing within the project area, offering visitors unique experiences, supporting the Kingdom’s efforts of developing this sector”.

As mentioned by the CEO of the Saudi Coffee Company Khalid Abu Theeb: “Our collaboration with Soudah Development Company underscores our dedication to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s coffee industry by focusing on sustainability and quality. By cultivating coffee in Soudah, we not only empower local farmers but also unlock the region’s full agricultural potential. Together, we are shaping the future of Saudi coffee, fostering economic growth, and preserving the cultural heritage that coffee holds in Saudi Arabia.

This agreement is part of Soudah Development’s commitment to achieving sustainable economic development in the region and positioning it as a hub for producing premium Saudi coffee, in collaboration with the Saudi Coffee Company, a leading entity in the development of coffee cultivation in the Kingdom.







