Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov To Attend Ministerial Conference In China

Azerbaijan's of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, is set to visit China at the invitation of Zhang Jianhua, head of China's National Energy Administration, Azernews reports, citing the of Energy.

The minister will participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Energy Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on October 23-24. The conference, themed "Bringing Innovation for the Joint Future of Energy," will focus on key topics including energy security, the development of energy markets, advancements in green energy technologies, and financial opportunities to promote green energy initiatives.

Minister Shahbazov is expected to deliver speeches at the conference's opening ceremony and at a forum titled "Strengthening Cooperation in the Field of Mutual Energy Coordination for Further Diversification of Energy Supply."

In addition to his participation in the conference, bilateral meetings with leaders of Chinese companies are also planned during his visit to Beijing.