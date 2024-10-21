Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov To Attend Ministerial Conference In China
Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, is set to
visit China at the invitation of Zhang Jianhua, head of China's
National Energy Administration, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry of Energy.
The minister will participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Energy
Ministerial Conference, scheduled to take place in Qingdao,
Shandong Province, on October 23-24. The conference, themed
"Bringing Innovation for the Joint Future of Energy," will focus on
key topics including energy security, the development of energy
markets, advancements in green energy technologies, and financial
opportunities to promote green energy initiatives.
Minister Shahbazov is expected to deliver speeches at the
conference's opening ceremony and at a forum titled "Strengthening
Cooperation in the Field of Mutual Energy Coordination for Further
Diversification of Energy Supply."
In addition to his participation in the conference, bilateral
meetings with leaders of Chinese companies are also planned during
his visit to Beijing.
