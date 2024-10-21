Karva Chauth 2024 In Pics: From Katrina Kaif To Priyanka Chopra, Celebration Of Bollywood Wives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karwa Chauth: The Hindu festival dedicated to the between a husband and wife also serves as an occasion for couples to provide a glimpse of their personal lives on social media. Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet, Kirti Kharbanda, and many other Bollywood actresses shared photos of their Karwa Chauth 2024 celebrations.

Here is a glimpse of Karwa Chauth celebrations of B-town celebrities with their partners and family members.

Katrina Kaif celebrating Karwa Chauth with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif in pink saree during Karwa Chauth celebration.

Katrina Kaif celebrating Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal





Katrina Kaif posted stunning pictures from the occasion, wearing a lovely baby pink and golden saree. One of the photos showed her taking blessings from Vicky Kaushal's mother, while another captured a sweet family moment with Vicky and his parents. She also shared a solo picture, looking radiant in her saree.

Priyanka Chopra celebrating the day with Nick Jonas





Karwa Chauth 2024: Priyanka Chopra celebrating the festival with husband Nick Jonas

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra shared images of her Karwa Chauth celebration with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. In one photo, she can be seen celebrating the festival in a red tracksuit.

“To all those celebrating.. happy karwa chauth and yes I'm filmy,”the actress captioned her Instagram post.

Kirti Kharbanda also shared adorable pictures with husband Pulkit Samrat. Dressed in a golden saree, Kirti posed alongside Pulkit, who wore a simple white kurta. She shared her excitement about celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after marriage, writing a heartfelt note about childhood dreams and traditions.





Rakul Preet added a set of romantic photos with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani. Both wore matching red outfits, and Rakul's sweet caption read,“My sun, moon, universe, my everything... happy Karwa Chauth from us to you.”

Being one of the most important Hindu festivals for married women, Karwa Chauth 2024 is celebrated with huge fervour across India. On this day, married Hindu women observe fast for their husband and conclude their fast at night after moon sighting.