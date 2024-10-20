Youth's Provocative Post Triggers Tension In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) A communally provocative post by a youth on his social account triggered mild tension in the Yakutpura area in old Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The incident occurred under the limits of Rein Bazar Station of South Zone as some people came out on the streets to protest against the provocation.

Sneha Mehra, Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone said police received a complaint that a youth identified as Kishan updated his status of communal nature on his Instagram account.

The accused shared pictures and messages to create enmity between Hindus and Muslims.“We are looking for the boy. We will take immediate action,” she said.

According to the DCP, the post triggered rumours in the area. She said the police officers convinced people from both sides to help maintain law and order. She appealed to people to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and communal harmony.

The police officer said they were on the lookout for the accused and would take action.

The incident came close on the heels of a police lathi charge on a mob that had turned violent in Secunderabad during a protest over the recent act of vandalism at a temple.

The violence occurred on October 19 at Muthyalamma temple in Market Police Station limits during the protest called by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other groups.

According to police over 3,000 people gathered from all over the city for a rally for which no permission was taken.

Deputy Commissioner of Police S. Rashmi Perumal said the gathering turned aggressive and split into two main groups with one group trying to proceed aggressively towards the local masjid in the area and the other moving towards Metropolis hotel with the intent to vandalize the premises.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand posted on 'X' videos of the protesters attacking police personnel, which forced the latter to respond with a lathi charge.

“Dear all, we've seen posts on SM about police lathi charging devotees who were“peacefully protesting“ desecration of Muthyalamma idol by another community member. Just look at these videos which show how the event developed, violence & police reaction to safeguard law & order,” wrote the Commissioner.

“Therefore, please do not believe the narrative set out by certain groups that police action was on peaceful protesters as there is another side to every story,” he added.