Terrorists Involved In Ganderbal Attack Won't Be Spared, Says Amit Shah
Date
10/20/2024 7:06:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Condemning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district,
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and they will face the harshest response from the security forces.
A doctor and six labourers were killed in indiscriminate firing by terrorists at a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Sunday, officials said.
“The dastardly terror attack on civilians in Gagangir, J&K, is a despicable act of cowardice. Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces,” Shah wrote on 'X'.
Expressing“immense grief” over the loss of lives, the home minister extended his sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.
The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Gund in Ganderbal had returned to their camp late in the evening, the officials said.
While two labourers died on the spot, four others and the doctor succumbed to their injuries subsequently, the officials said, adding that five people are undergoing treatment for injuries.
