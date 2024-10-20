Scripps Howard Fund Announces Winners Of 71St Scripps Howard Journalism Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year's most impactful journalism was on display during the 71st Scripps Howard Journalism Awards show, which aired Sunday, Oct. 20, on Scripps News.

The Scripps Howard Journalism Awards judges – a panel of veteran journalists and leaders – selected the winning news organizations from 775 entries across 14 categories.

"From investigations into the influence of the Supreme Court to exposés on the hidden dangers of life-saving medical equipment, the reporting highlighted in this year's program showcases the power of the journalism industry to change lives and shape the world," said Meredith Delaney, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund.

The awards show, hosted by Scripps News anchor Christian Bryant , featured guest appearances from John Oliver , host of "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; David Muir , anchor of "ABC World News Tonight"; Soledad O'Brien , host of "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien"; and Geoff Bennett , co-anchor of "PBS News Hour."

Scripps News will rebroadcast the show in its entirety at 8 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 26. It will also replay on some of Scripps' local stations October through December (air dates and times will vary depending on the market).

The winners of the 71st Scripps Howard Journalism Awards:

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard : The Boston Globe in association with HBO Documentary Films – "Murder in Boston "

Excellence in Breaking News: The Associated Press – "Deadly Maui Wildfires "

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting : The New York Times – "Alone and Exploited "

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. "Ted" Scripps II : The Washington Post – "The Human Limit "

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps : The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle – "Marion Record Raid "

Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard: ProPublica and The Desert Sun – "Thirsty Valley "

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting : The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Columbus Dispatch, Akron Beacon Journal, Canton Repository – "Chaos in Ohio's Youth Lockups "

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard : KARE-TV Minneapolis – "KARE 11 Investigates: Broken Promises "

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism : Reuters – "The Bat Lands "

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle: NPR – "Ukraine Kindergarten "

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize: ProPublica – "Friends of the Court "

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard : FRONTLINE (PBS) and The Associated Press – "20 Days in Mariupol "

Excellence in Opinion Writing : Los Angeles Times – "Inside Out: Normalizing Incarceration to Increase Public Safety "

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling: MSNBC – "On Assignment with Richard Engel: Ukraine's Secret Resistance "

Impact Award: The New York Times – "Alone and Exploited "

Judges' comments: "'Alone and Exploited is a vital, well told story for our time when America's gaze is set on the U.S.-Mexico border. Hannah Dreier looks past the rhetoric and optics on our southern border, instead focusing her investigation on the real source of our immigration issue in the United States -- the workplace. Smartly, she homed in on the most vulnerable of workers -- immigrant children. She tells this story with important ground-breaking data, but most importantly, with the voices of these vulnerable children who often go unheard."

The Scripps Howard Fund, in partnership with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC), also announced the winners and finalists for its two journalism education awards:

Teacher of the Year Nicole Kraft, The Ohio State University

Administrator of the Year:

Ann Brill, University of Kansas

Media contact: Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713,

[email protected]



