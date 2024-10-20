Armenian Speaker Acknowledges Azerbaijan's Operation In Garabagh Legitimate
10/20/2024 3:07:21 PM
"Azerbaijan conducted the operation in Garabagh in line with 3-4
UN resolutions."
Azernews reports that this was told by Alen
Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in an interview with a
journalist.
He clarified the reasons for Armenia's defeat in the Second
Garabagh War as follows:
"During the Second Garabagh War, we [Armenia - ed] were very
disappointed because the world did not respond to the war in the
way we had hoped. One of the reasons for this was the lack of
legitimacy on our side.”
He said that Armenian officials have already begun to accept the
truth.
"It's encouraging to see Armenian officials acknowledging what
Azerbaijan has been asserting all along. Everything Azerbaijan did
to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty was in full
compliance with international law," he added.
