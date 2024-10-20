Armenian Speaker Acknowledges Azerbaijan's Operation In Garabagh Legitimate

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Azerbaijan conducted the operation in Garabagh in line with 3-4 UN resolutions."

Azernews reports that this was told by Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament in an interview with a journalist.

He clarified the reasons for Armenia's defeat in the Second Garabagh War as follows:

"During the Second Garabagh War, we [Armenia - ed] were very disappointed because the world did not respond to the war in the way we had hoped. One of the reasons for this was the lack of legitimacy on our side.”

He said that Armenian officials have already begun to accept the truth.

"It's encouraging to see Armenian officials acknowledging what Azerbaijan has been asserting all along. Everything Azerbaijan did to restore its territorial integrity and sovereignty was in full compliance with international law," he added.

