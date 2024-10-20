Shooting Incident At Albany State University During Homecoming Weekend: One Dead, Five Injured

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albany, GA (October 20, 2024) – The GBI is investigating a shooting that occurred at Albany State University (ASU) on the evening of Saturday, October 19, 2024, during the university's Homecoming Weekend festivities. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. in a crowded area near a campus concert. The Albany State University Department, with the assistance of local and state law enforcement, responded swiftly to the scene.

Six people were shot during the incident. One victim, De'Marion Tashawn Daniels, a 19-year-old from Newnan, Georgia, was killed. Daniels was not an ASU student.

The other five victims include:



A 13 year-old girl, from Albany, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 17 year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 16 year-old girl, a local high school student, suffered a gunshot wound.

A 20 year-old girl was grazed by a bullet. A 19 year-old girl was injured while attempting to flee.

The injured victims were immediately treated at a triage site on campus before being taken to a local hospital for further care.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested by the Albany State University Police Department to assist with the case at about 9:10 p.m. The campus was placed on lockdown following the shooting, and a search was conducted for the suspect(s). No arrests have been made at this time.

The GBI is leading an active investigation into this deadly shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Albany State University Police Department at 229-430-4711 or submit an anonymous tip by calling the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting , or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

