Farmers Face 'Tough' Market Conditions, Urge For Fairer Prices, Better Access To Markets

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As October nears its end, the fall harvest signals not only the culmination of months of hard work for local farmers but also a critical period for earning the income needed to support them through the winter, according to stakeholders.

"Farmers often sell their produce at lower prices than anticipated, as they have little bargaining power," said Adnan Khaddam, president of the Jordan Valley Farmers Union.

Khaddam stressed that cooperatives are essential to ensuring that small-scale farmers, in particular, gain better access to markets and achieve fairer prices.

He also highlighted the challenges facing farmers, noting that fluctuating market prices, competition from imported goods, and inconsistent local demand all contribute to their financial struggles.

Said Barakat, a farmer from Ajloun, told The Jordan Times that he has started selling directly to consumers through social media.

"This way, I keep more of the profits," Barakat said, adding that despite efforts to improve their income, farmers still face significant challenges, as the broader economic structure remains tilted against small-scale producers.

The pressure is even greater for smaller farmers like Maan Murad from the Jordan Valley.

"In many cases, when we do not sell our produce, it becomes our food," Murad noted, stressing that unpredictable market conditions have left farmers in need of fairer pricing structures and more effective marketing strategies.