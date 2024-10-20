Amman International Book Fair Wraps Up, Draws 600,000 Visitors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 20 (Petra) – The 23rd Amman International Fair, held under the slogan "Jerusalem, the Capital of Palestine," concluded on Saturday, attracting 400 publishing houses and welcoming 600,000 visitors.According to the of Culture, this year's fair saw widespread participation from Arab ministries and cultural institutions, including the Qatari Ministry of Culture, the Palestinian Ministry of Culture, and the Egyptian General Book Authority, among others.The event also featured, for the first time, a pavilion dedicated to national institutions such as the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army and the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh hailed the collaboration between the Ministry and the Union of Jordanian Publishers, emphasizing the fair's role in promoting cultural dialogue and supporting Jordan's creative and publishing industries. He highlighted the ministry's efforts to enhance public knowledge through initiatives such as the Family Library Program and the Reading Festival.Jaber Abu Fares, President of the Union of Jordanian Publishers, expressed gratitude for the event's success, noting that the Amman International Book Fair has become a vital platform for exchanging ideas across the Arab world. This year, Algeria was celebrated as the guest of honor, with the Algerian Minister of Culture, Soraya Mouloudji, leading the official delegation.The exhibition also honored critic and researcher Dr. Youssef Bakkar as the cultural figure of the event, celebrating his academic contributions in writing and literary criticism.