FM Conveys King's Message To Syrian President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Damascus, Oct. 20 (Petra) -- Syrian President Bashar Assad received on Sunday Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, who conveyed a verbal message from King Abdullah on a number of bilateral issues and efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and address all its consequences, especially the refugee crisis and the danger of drug trafficking .The message focused on the region's dangerous escalation and attempts to stop it, the first step of which is to halt Israel's aggression against Gaza and Lebanon and its illegal escalation actions in the West Bank.Assad emphasized his keenness to develop fraternal relations between the two countries and valued the efforts led by King Abdullah to resolve the Syrian crisis.President Assad and Safadi discussed the Syrian refugees' return to their country, where President Assad stressed that securing the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees is a priority for the Syrian government and emphasized that it has made significant progress in measures to facilitate the return, especially in the legislative and legal fields.Safadi said that resolving the Syrian crisis in a way that guarantees Syria's unity, cohesion, and sovereignty, fulfills the aspirations of its people, restores its security, wellness, and stability, and creates conditions for the voluntary return of refugees is a regional necessity that Jordan is working continuously to achieve.The meeting also discussed ways to develop bilateral relations.