German Police Detain Libyan Who Planned Attack On Israeli Embassy
10/20/2024 9:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Police have detained a man who planned an attack on the Israeli Embassy in Berlin.
The detention was reported by the federal Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
Omar A., detained in the city of Bernau, near Berlin, is a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIS ). He is also an asylum seeker from Libya who was denied asylum.
According to law enforcement, he wanted to carry out a“high-profile attack” on the Israeli diplomatic mission with firearms. He planned it in October 2024. To plan it, the suspect exchanged information with an ISIS member in a messenger chat.
The detention took place the day before, on October 19. On Sunday, he will appear before an investigating judge of the Federal Court, who will issue an arrest warrant and decide on a preventive measure in the form of detention.
According to media reports, the man was tracked down thanks to information from foreign intelligence services.
Since October 7 last year, almost 160 Jewish and Israeli institutions in Berlin have been under special protection, which has been strengthened before. The Israeli Embassy in Berlin has the highest level of security.
