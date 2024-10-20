Moldova Accuses Russians Of Creating Artificial Lines At Polling Stations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Moldova opened two polling stations in Russia for in the presidential elections. However, it is believed that the Russians artificially created lines.

In a press release published on October 20, the ministry noted that the lines were artificially created to jeopardize the electoral process.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry stated that the polling stations in Russia opened at 07:00 local time and are operating as usual.

"Regarding the large number of voters at the two polling stations, the ministry notes that it anticipated possible crowding due to attempts to organize the illegal transportation of voters to the stations. During the election preparations, we warned the Russian authorities about attempts by certain groups to transport citizens to the stations located at our embassy in Moscow. Therefore, we believe that the crowding at these two polling stations in Russia was artificially created to jeopardize the electoral process," the ministry stated.

The ministry also emphasized that the polling stations in Moscow are equipped with the maximum number of ballots - 5,000 for each station.

In the presidential elections in Moldova and the constitutional referendum on European integration, only two polling stations were opened in Russia. The Central Election Commission (CEC) proposed opening five stations, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) deemed it 'logistically impossible' to organize elections at all five stations.

As reported by Ukrinform, presidential elections and a constitutional referendum regarding the country's European integration are taking place in Moldova on Sunday.