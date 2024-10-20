Indonesia inaugurates ex-general Prabowo Subianto as leader

(MENAFN) Prabowo Subianto was inaugurated on Sunday as the eighth president of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, marking a significant transformation in his journey. Once an ex-general accused of human rights abuses during Indonesia’s military dictatorship, Subianto now occupies the presidential palace after a long and contentious career. At 73, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters who filled the streets of Jakarta, waving banners and celebrating his ascension. Subianto took his oath on the Quran, surrounded by lawmakers and foreign dignitaries, as festivities erupted throughout the capital.



Dressed in a blue Betawi traditional outfit and a dark baseball cap, Subianto celebrated his inauguration by waving to the crowds from the sunroof of a white van. His motorcade made its way through enthusiastic supporters who called his name and chanted “Good luck Prabowo-Gibran,” while celebrating along the route from the parliament building to the presidential palace. Among those in attendance, Atalaric Eka Prayoga, a 25-year-old supporter, expressed his belief in Subianto’s leadership potential, saying, “I see a firm and patriotic figure in him. That’s a figure we need to lead Indonesia.” Another resident, Silky Putri, conveyed hopes that Subianto would improve the country’s economic situation, which she described as “gloomy.”



Previously a longtime rival to the highly popular President Joko Widodo, Subianto faced Widodo in presidential elections in 2014 and 2019, both of which he lost and struggled to accept. However, following his reelection, Widodo appointed Subianto as defense chief, signaling a shift towards collaboration despite their differing political affiliations. During his campaign, Subianto positioned himself as the continuation of Widodo’s legacy, promising to uphold key policies such as the construction of a multibillion-dollar new capital city and imposing limits on raw material exports to strengthen domestic industries.



Subianto secured a decisive victory in the direct presidential elections held in February, buoyed by his alliance with Widodo. At his inauguration, he was sworn in alongside his new vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a former mayor of Surakarta and the son of Widodo. By selecting Raka as his running mate, Subianto further solidified their alliance, despite the fact that Indonesian presidents typically do not endorse candidates from their former political rivals. The former adversaries have transformed into allies, setting the stage for a new chapter in Indonesian governance.

