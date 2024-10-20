Iran, China emphasize strengthening trade relations, business delegation exchanges

(MENAFN) During a meeting between Mahmoud Najafi-Arab, head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), and Zong Pei Wu, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, both sides emphasized strengthening trade ties and business delegation exchanges. China's commercial attaché and the TCCIMA secretary general also attended the meeting, where the creation of a "green line" for expedited visas for TCCIMA members was discussed. The Chinese ambassador expressed the embassy's willingness to streamline the issuance of business visas.



Najafi-Arab highlighted the activities of the TCCIMA’s China Affairs Office and the chamber’s website in Chinese, while pointing out that financial and banking issues remain major obstacles to enhancing economic cooperation. He also proposed joint investment in Iran’s pharmaceutical raw materials sector as a beneficial opportunity for both nations, noting that Iran’s cheap energy and raw materials make it an attractive site for Chinese manufacturers.



Zong Pei Wu reiterated the Chinese embassy’s commitment to fostering collaboration between the private sectors of both countries, sharing market information, and resolving disputes between companies. He also mentioned that China's recent economic reforms, announced by its president, present new opportunities for cooperation with Iran.



In a separate meeting between Chinese ambassador Zong Pei Wu and Iran’s Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, they discussed the importance of implementing memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed between the two countries. Hemmati also followed up on negotiations from the BRICS Economic Ministers' Meeting, emphasizing the need to put the MOUs into action.

